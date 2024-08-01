Seth Rollins Teases Special Guest Referee Outfit For WWE SummerSlam 2024

Every time Seth Rollins makes an appearance onscreen, he's no stranger to showcasing the most unique outfits he could possibly wear, and has developed a love for fashion. Now the former World Heavyweight Champion has revealed that the match between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre this upcoming Saturday at SummerSlam will be no different. Appearing on ESPN, Rollins claimed that his look on "WWE Raw" was just the beginning, and he is preparing a surprise for Saturday, while also crediting WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels for the way he presented himself when he was special guest referee at SummerSlam 1997 in the match between Bret Hart and The Undertaker.

Advertisement

"You got to tune in on Saturday to see, that's the only way, and if you saw Monday we had a little bit of a lead in there with it, that's a bit of an appetizer but the main course, I'm cooking something up and I've had a lot of good inspiration, you mentioned Shawn Michaels who's maybe the greatest special guest referee of all time, lots of great outfits. I'm going to try to carve my own path, not going to say that I'm going to try to one up Shawn, but I'mma carve my own path."

SummerSlam will be Rollins' first ever attempt at being a special guest referee, and he has promised to call the match between Punk and McIntyre straight down the middle, due to the fact that he despises both men equally.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit ESPN with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.