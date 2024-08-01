Video: Footage Of CM Punk At WWE Raw, Prepping For SummerSlam, Trashing Drew McIntyre

CM Punk returned to WWE with great fanfare in November 2023, and then just months later, in his first televised match since his return, Punk injured his triceps, requiring surgery and taking him out of action as quickly as he'd returned. Now, Punk's healed up and ready to fight Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam on Saturday in Cleveland, Ohio, and in a new video on WWE's YouTube Channel, Punk ran the ropes in St. Paul, Minnesota to show off his preparations for his return from injury.

"Started wrestling here 24 years ago," Punk chuckled, as he taped his wrists, promising to give the Minnesotan fans a show. "Today we learned [my] arm feels great. Both of 'em. This is just a little shake-out before SummerSlam." Punk quickly transitioned into talking about his SummerSlam opponent. "Drew is constantly dumbing himself out of position. Number one contender, champion, he's just his own worst enemy, constantly dumbing himself out of position ... [We'll] see what kind of dumb sh** Drew does to himself to dumb himself out of position."

Punk even got to re-introduce himself to WWE Hall of Famer and former Minnesota Governor Jesse "The Body" Ventura, before posing for a photo with the former WWE and WCW broadcaster. Punk won't just have to deal with McIntyre on Saturday, as the two will be overseen by special referee Seth "Freakin'" Rollins, who has animosity towards both competitors, adding a volatile twist to the match. Punk is expecting it will not be a fair fight for him.

