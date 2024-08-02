WWE's CM Punk Explains Why He Doesn't Root Against AEW Despite Past Issues

CM Punk has been under contract with WWE for just over eight months now since making his return at Survivor Series in Chicago last year, however since leaving AEW on a sour note, Punk has been asked about the backstage environment in the company, the altercation with Jack Perry at All In, and if he still has any issues with AEW President Tony Khan. "The Best In The World" has now revealed how he truly feels about AEW and his former colleagues.

In a recent interview with "Sports Illustrated Media," Punk was asked if he actively roots against AEW now that he's a member of the WWE roster. He stated that he doesn't wish any ill will on any of his friends that are still working under Tony Khan.

"I don't root against them. I think it's easy to be able to say like, 'Oh, can't wait till something bad happens to them' but the reality is there's a lot of people backstage that earn a paycheque. I still have friends that work there, so it's not like I'm hoping somebody loses their job or everybody loses their job or something like that," said Punk. "I look at it like it's just not the same business that I'm in and if you're trying to get paid and you can go there, go get paid, congratulations."

Punk also touched on AEW airing the backstage footage from All In last year, stating that the entire situation "felt really ugly."

