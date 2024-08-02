Mark Henry Says He's Most Invested In This Match At WWE SummerSlam 2024

With WWE SummerSlam just days away, the wrestling world is abuzz, and with a seven-match card set for the event, there should be something to suit just about everyone. A classic big man showdown is one of those matches, with GUNTHER set to square off with Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship and fellow big man, "Busted Open Radio's" Mark Henry, is most excited to see these two behemoths get after it.

Asked by co-host Tommy Dreamer if there was a match that Henry was most invested in, the WWE Hall of Famer was quick to reply simply, "GUNTHER," before adding, "GUNTHER's my favorite wrestler, y'all." In a WWE run that has been highlighted to this point by a record-setting 666-day reign as Intercontinental Champion, as well as a tremendous physical transformation, GUNTHER hasn't changed where it matters, according to Henry. "The dude looks like a million bucks now," he said, "[but] his face has never changed. He is a mean, course, callous, direct type of wrestler," Henry added, likening him to names like Stan Hansen and JBL.

GUNTHER and Priest have cranked up the intensity in their feud of late, with the challenger denigrating the difficult path that Priest has had in getting to where he is today, highlighting the contrary for himself as someone who has enjoyed a life of privilege. With matters getting personal, both champion and challenger have a ton on the line, but Henry says that though both big men can shine, he sees a title change come Saturday. "It's his turn," Henry said referring to GUNTHER. "I'm ready to see him get it."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.