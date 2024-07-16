WWE RAW 7/15/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Over the last few weeks, Nikki Cross has provided VHS tapes to Pat McAfee and Michael Cole that featured emotional conversations with Bo Dallas and Uncle Howdy. I've been hoping that the tapes would eventually feature each member of the Wyatt Sicks to explain their "why" — on this week's episode, we finally heard from Erick Rowan, and it was just as heartbreaking as one would have expected.

Advertisement

The video starts with Uncle Howdy asking a single question: "How have you been?" Rowan responds that the last few years have been hard.

"You know, I used to have a family," he says. "We were unstoppable, inseparable." An emotional Rowan then says the whole world changed when he lost a brother who believed in him.

"It knocked me on my a**, I'm not going to lie," he admits.

Rowan explains that he was eventually able to pick himself up and move forward, but when he finally felt stable again, he endured the loss of his other brother. As he reflected, he begins to cry.

"I had no more family. No more will," he says. "I fell down a well. I couldn't get out. I didn't want to get out. Why? Why would I want to get out?" He describes feeling catatonic and unable to move.

Advertisement

Off camera, Rowan's old mask from the Wyatt Family is tossed to him while he's asked how it makes him feel. Rowan exhales deeply before saying "It gives me hope." When he was at his lowest, Uncle Howdy reached out to him and offered his hand. Rowan said accepting the help gave him purpose: "A purpose to help those like myself." Looking at the mask, he says, "We're going to take our broken hearts and make some beautiful art."

Besides Dallas, Rowan was the one many of us wanted to hear from. I'm glad Rowan was able to discuss both Brodie Lee and Bray Wyatt. Losing Lee is just as important to his "why" as Bray is. He also has another layer of motivation that the others may not, in losing both members of the Wyatt Family so closely together.

So far, this story has been handled exceptionally well. It honors everyone's relationships and allows them to tell the story that they want while working as one unit. Each week, we get closer to understanding the motivation of the Wyatt Sicks as they work through their grief and their pain.

Written by Samantha Schipman