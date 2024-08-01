WWE Partners With Wingstop To Present SummerSlam 2024, Bayley & Drew McIntyre Events

With WWE SummerSlam only a few days away, all that's largely left to do is hold some festivities in the Cleveland area, and perhaps secure some last minute sponsors for the event. WWE has certainly done the latter, coming to terms with a restaurant brand that many fans will surely be partaking in as they watch to see if Cody Rhodes can retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Solo Sikoa.

In a press release unveiled on Thursday, WWE announced that they had partnered with Wingstop, which will see the wing restaurant serve as a presenting partner for SummerSlam this weekend. As such, the Wingstop logo will now be featured on WWE's ring canvas in the form of two corner mat signage placements, marking the first time in WWE history exclusive branding of this nature would be part of the canvas.

The partnership doesn't end there, however, as Wingstop will also be the sponsor for the SummerSlam Kickoff Event, which will air this Friday on Peacock. Fans can also expect to see WWE stars in Wingstop commercials for the next little bit, as a "customized video campaign" featuring Rey Mysterio and Braun Strowman will be airing on WWE programming following the PLE.

The final part of the Wingstop/WWE deal will include a special meet and greet featuring Drew McIntyre and WWE Women's Champion Bayley, which will take place tomorrow at Cleveland's local Wingstop establishment from noon to 2 p.m. In addition to the usual autographs and pictures, McIntyre, Bayley, and presumably fans will also "indulge in cooked-to-order" wings and chicken sandwiches from the restaurant, including Wingstop's newest flavor, Hot Honey Rub.