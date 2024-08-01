Details On SummerSlam Meet & Greets With WWE Stars Rhea Ripley, The Undertaker & More

While SummerSlam is still a few days away, WWE has made sure there's plenty for fans to do if they head to Cleveland, Ohio a few days earlier. A slew of live shows from the likes of Undertaker, Damian Priest, and Sami Zayn are scheduled until the PLE takes off on Satuday, and if none of those things are of great interest to the fans, WWE has made sure there are plenty of meet and greets that may tickle their fancy.

Throughout Wednesday, a good chunk of the WWE roster was taking to X to hype up which days they would be available for meet and greets and photo experiences this weekend. Friday, the day before SummerSlam, seems to be the most popular date, as Candice LeRae, The Miz, Grayson Waller, Austin Theory, The Undertaker, and Kane are all scheduled throughout the day. In the case of Undertaker, his schedule is chocked full, with a solo photo experience scheduled in the early afternoon, and then one with Kane scheduled at 4, reuniting the Brothers of Destruction.

Come meet me in my hometown-in-law. ✨🧚 pic.twitter.com/eRc2VmOjaM — Candice LeRae (@CandiceLeRae) July 31, 2024

A very rare sighting Friday at 1pm- talented athletes at Cleveland Browns Stadium pic.twitter.com/CQZGauzG9b — Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) July 30, 2024

CLEVELAND! I'll see you all Friday at 10:30am! It's gonna be...AWWWEESOMEEE! https://t.co/qniIRCtbm2 pic.twitter.com/HjftD3DHw0 — The Miz (@mikethemiz) July 31, 2024

Fans will still have a chance to meet some of their favorite wrestlers either the day of SummerSlam or even the day after the PLE, however. On Saturday morning, Rhea Ripley will have a photo experience hours before she looks to regain her Women's World Championship from Liv Morgan. Meanwhile, Bron Breakker will hold a meet and greet on Sunday, where fans may have a chance to get a glimpse of the WWE Intercontinental Championship, which Breakker will challenge Sami Zayn for at the big show.