Damian Priest Live Added To WWE's SummerSlam 2024 Events

WWE SummerSlam 2024 weekend may be all about, well, SummerSlam, but WWE is attempting to make sure there's plenty of other activities for fans to partake in when they descend up on Cleveland, Ohio in early August. Among them are several live shows involving WWE talent, including Sami Zayn's "Sami Zayn & Friends Do Cleveland" comedy show, and The Undertaker's "1 deadMAN Show," both taking place in The Agora Theater on August 1 and 2 respectively.

Advertisement

Now, a third event will be taking place in the theater, this time focusing on Damian Priest. In a press release Monday morning, WWE announced that "Damian Priest Live" will be taking place in the Agora Theater on Friday, August 2 at noon, putting the WWE World Heavyweight Champion right before Zayn, whose shows begins at 11 a.m. "Damian Priest Live" will see the premiere of the "WWE 24: Damian Priest" documentary, as well as a panel featuring Priest, and fellow Judgment Day members Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio.

Priest's "WWE 24" documentary is described as "an intimate, behind-the-scenes look" at Priest's journey to becoming World Heavyweight Champion, which he won earlier this year at WrestleMania 40. In addition to Priest, his family, and his Judgment Day stablemates, the documentary will also feature interviews from Taker, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, Paul Heyman, and other WWE wrestlers.

Advertisement

"Damian Priest Live" will begin what Priest hopes will be a beautiful weekend, though one that could also easily go awry. That's because Priest will face arguably his greatest challenge yet at SummerSlam, where he defends his title against King of the Ring winner, and the longest reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion in history, GUNTHER, whom Priest had a heated, and controversial, face-to-face with last week on "Raw."