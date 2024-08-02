Dave Meltzer Breaks Down Updates Surrounding AEW All In 2024

August is officially here, which means AEW is just a few weeks away from invading London, England for the All In pay-per-view on August 25. Five matches have officially been announced, with many more likely to be added, and in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer broke down some of the recent updates in terms of ticket sales.

Meltzer noted that there was good movement over the past week, with a total of 44,646 tickets sold as of July 31. Interestingly, AEW had originally stated that 45,000 tickets had been sold so far. Meltzer noted that a few thousand tickets moved thanks to a lot of local promotion from the likes of Mariah May and Nigel McGuinness. More AEW stars will be doing local promotion over the next few weeks, with the final week before the event being seen as a key part of the company's big push for ticket sales, considering AEW will be in the UK a lot earlier than last year thanks to the "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" events in Cardiff, Wales that week.

AEW will need to reach the 54,000 mark in paid attendance to place third on the UK wrestling all-time list behind WWE SummerSlam 1992 and last year's All In event. However, Meltzer believes that could be a longshot, as the company would need to sell around 10,000 tickets in the span of three weeks. Meltzer also noted that the lack of tickets on the secondary market is a stark contrast to WWE SummerSlam on August 3.

