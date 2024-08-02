Drew McIntyre Hopes CM Punk Makes SummerSlam, 'Doesn't Injure Himself Wiping His Ass'
On the eve of WWE SummerSlam 2024, Drew McIntyre remains concerned as to whether or not his opponent will actually make it to their match, given his significant injury history. Throwing barbs on "Busted Open Radio," McIntyre said of CM Punk, "I just want him to make it to tomorrow. As long as he doesn't injure himself wiping his ass or something."
The feud between McIntyre and Punk dates back to the Royal Rumble in January, when Punk tore his triceps tendon taking a Future Shock DDT from "The Scottish Psychopath." Since then, Punk has screwed McIntyre over, with direct championship implications, on at least three occasions, so when folks see him as the heel in this saga, McIntyre doesn't quite understand that. "I've been screwed time and time again," he said. "I'd debate anybody who feels otherwise. Someone calls me a bad guy. Tell me how I'm the bad guy. They tell me their opinion, I tell them the facts and they go, 'You know what? I never thought about it that way.'"
McIntyre credited the creative process in WWE under Paul "Triple H" Levesque, which he says allows at least a certain segment of the talent to really be themselves, as a benefit for him during this current program. "If you truly know who you are," McIntyre explained, "they will allow you to be yourself 100%." Of course, McIntyre's history with Punk goes back far longer than just Royal Rumble 2024, or even Punk's return to WWE at Survivor Series 2023. While he appreciates being able to be himself in this storyline, McIntyre also asserts that his hatred for Punk is real. "It's awesome that I can go all the way with — I'm doing quotations, 'storylines' — that I don't like CM Punk. I can't freakin' stand the guy."
McIntyre on Punk: I'm intending to hurt him.
In contrast to the special guest referee for this match, Seth "Freakin'" Rollins, who McIntyre says, "doesn't like CM Punk because he said nasty words about him on the internet," the beef that McIntyre has with Punk dates back to his younger days in WWE, and it has him motivated to do some serious damage come Saturday.
"There's way more to it when it comes to myself and Punk and the way he affected my career when I was younger," said McIntyre. "I've not got into detail about it, you know, and maybe I will eventually, but you've seen him screw me over time and time again on television. You've seen him try to defeat me ... I've kicked his ass on the mic, I'm gonna kick his ass in the ring."
Punk's triceps injury, McIntyre says, is proof positive of his fragility, calling "The Voice of the Voiceless" "the opposite of Wolverine," and saying he's actually grateful for not being permitted to get physical with him until now. "I'm scared to touch the guy. Thank God we couldn't touch each other or he would break." But at SummerSlam, all of that comes to a head, and McIntyre is promising violence. "I'm intending to hurt him. This is not going to be a pretty wrestling match. I'm gonna blacken his eyes. I'm gonna break his jaw. I'm gonna tear his triceps. I'm gonna tear his quads. The guy's gonna be begging for mercy." And he puts a noticeable exclamation point on his stance on Punk with the certainty he has in the eventual outcome, stating, "I'm in my prime in the ring, out [of] the ring, physically, as a character, and I'm gonna crush that prick."
