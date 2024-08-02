Drew McIntyre Hopes CM Punk Makes SummerSlam, 'Doesn't Injure Himself Wiping His Ass'

On the eve of WWE SummerSlam 2024, Drew McIntyre remains concerned as to whether or not his opponent will actually make it to their match, given his significant injury history. Throwing barbs on "Busted Open Radio," McIntyre said of CM Punk, "I just want him to make it to tomorrow. As long as he doesn't injure himself wiping his ass or something."

The feud between McIntyre and Punk dates back to the Royal Rumble in January, when Punk tore his triceps tendon taking a Future Shock DDT from "The Scottish Psychopath." Since then, Punk has screwed McIntyre over, with direct championship implications, on at least three occasions, so when folks see him as the heel in this saga, McIntyre doesn't quite understand that. "I've been screwed time and time again," he said. "I'd debate anybody who feels otherwise. Someone calls me a bad guy. Tell me how I'm the bad guy. They tell me their opinion, I tell them the facts and they go, 'You know what? I never thought about it that way.'"

McIntyre credited the creative process in WWE under Paul "Triple H" Levesque, which he says allows at least a certain segment of the talent to really be themselves, as a benefit for him during this current program. "If you truly know who you are," McIntyre explained, "they will allow you to be yourself 100%." Of course, McIntyre's history with Punk goes back far longer than just Royal Rumble 2024, or even Punk's return to WWE at Survivor Series 2023. While he appreciates being able to be himself in this storyline, McIntyre also asserts that his hatred for Punk is real. "It's awesome that I can go all the way with — I'm doing quotations, 'storylines' — that I don't like CM Punk. I can't freakin' stand the guy."

