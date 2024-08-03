Bron Breakker Considers Being Managed By WWE Hall Of Famer

Bron Breakker is currently preparing for another crack at the WWE Intercontinental Championship as he takes on Sami Zayn this weekend at SummerSlam. Breakker was unsuccessful in his first attempt at dethroning Zayn back at July's Money in the Bank Premium Live Event in Toronto, but even though he has another huge title match in his sights, it seems that the former NXT Champion might already have his eye on what's in store for himself in the future.

Advertisement

During a recent interview with Emily Mae Heller that was filmed by WrestlingNews.co, Breakker was asked about potentially being aligned with Paul Heyman in the future. Breakker kept his answer brief but didn't rule anything out. "I would love that, I think Paul would love that...we'll just have to see. One day." Heyman has been a big fan of Breakker's work since arriving in WWE, calling him a perfect representation of what the future of the business is going to look like, with Carmelo Hayes being the other example.

Bron Breakker gave an interesting answer when Bill Apter asked him about the possibility of him having Paul Heyman as his Advocate. via @emilymaeheller pic.twitter.com/1hHgVXaisJ — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) August 2, 2024

Advertisement

Heyman has a long history with Breakker's family as the former NXT Champion is the son of Rick Steiner and the nephew of Scott Steiner. The Steiner Brothers feuded with Heyman's Dangerous Alliance stable in WCW, with Rick and Scott even sharing a ring with Heyman in 1991. The most notable example was that year's Great American Bash pay-per-view, where Heyman and Arn Anderson faced Rick and Missy Hyatt in a Steel Cage match, with Hyatt and Steiner walking away victorious in under three minutes. The Steiners would eventually put their differences aside once Heyman left WCW as the WWE Hall of Famers would wrestle a handful of matches in ECW in 1995.

Please credit the original source when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.