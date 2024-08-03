Mustafa Ali Posts Joe Biden Parody Letter Standing Down From TNA X Division Title

Since his departure from WWE in 2023, Mustafa Ali has been everywhere in the wider world of professional wrestling. He's popped up in European promotions like RevPro and APC, made his debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling, and most notably, became the TNA X-Division Champion by defeating Chris Sabin at the No Surrender event in February. While Ali has not been under contract with TNA since first appearing in the promotion at the beginning of the year, he flew the flag of the X-Division proudly until the recent Slammiversary pay-per-view where he was dethroned by "Speedball" Mike Bailey.

It now seems Ali will be looking for different opportunities in the future as he took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to pen a letter announcing that he will not be seeking re-election as the TNA X-Division Champion, parodying President Joe Biden's similar announcement weeks back.

"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your X-Division Champion," Ali wrote. "And while it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the X-Division for me to stand down and focus solely on fulfilling my independent obligations for the remainder of my term. I will not speak to the Nation later this week in more detail about my decision."

Those independent obligations include defending the DREAMWAVE Alternative Championship on August 3, Black Label Pro and GCW on August 25 and 31 respectively, and taking a trip down under to perform at the MCW/OPW cross-promotional event in September. As for a long-term home for Ali, he was recently spotted backstage at a recent episode of "AEW Dynamite" when All Elite Wrestling was in Chicago at the start of July, but nothing in terms of contracts has been mentioned by either party.