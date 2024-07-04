Major TNA Titleholder Was Reportedly Backstage At AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling brought its "Beach Break" edition of "AEW Dynamite" to the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois on July 3, which saw the return of Hangman Adam Page, MJF brutally attacking Daniel Garcia, and Mercedes Mone telling Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. to get to the back of the metaphorical line when she asked for a match with Mone at All In London. While all this was going on in the ring, a TNA champion was reportedly backstage.

According to PWInsider, TNA X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali was backstage at the Wintrust Arena visiting his friends in AEW. Ali is a well-known Chicago native and was said to just be backstage in a visitor capacity as no talks of contract negotiations have come to light. While some fans might believe that contract negotiations aren't allowed to happen due to Ali being a TNA title holder, it has been reported in recent months that Ali has not signed an official contract with TNA despite that being the promotion he primarily wrestles for.

While some fans will always get excited at the prospect of having a star like Ali visiting a company like AEW leading to a potential move there, wrestlers visiting other wrestling companies is nothing new. Just in the last few weeks, 'Speedball' Mike Bailey, the performer who Ali will be defending his TNA X-Division Championship against at the Slammiversary pay-per-view on July 20, visited a recent episode of "AEW Collision" that was being taped in Pennsylvania. A few days later, Donovan Dijak was also backstage at the recent Forbidden Door pay-per-view in New York, mere days after finishing up his contract with WWE. Despite these visits, there has been no news on Bailey or Dijak being in talks with AEW, meaning that they simply wanted to visit their friends.

