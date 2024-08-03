WWE Star Gunther Opens Up About What World Title Win At SummerSlam 2024 Would Mean

Gunther will be one of many WWE Superstars hoping to leave Cleveland, Ohio with a championship around their waist as he will challenge Damian Priest for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam. The Ring General defeated Randy Orton in May to become the King of the Ring, earning a shot at Priest's championship in the process, and even though he has a strong and confident demeanour in the ring, he knows what will be at stake at the Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Advertisement

During a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," Gunther opened up about what defeating Priest at SummerSlam would do for his career.

"It would be the biggest accomplishment of my career obviously right? A big responsibility," Gunther mused, "a big honor as well, but let's not praise it before it happens, not a big fan of that, but that's what it would be and that's on the line."

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray noted that Gunther has raised the stock of the WWE Intercontinental Championship over the past two years, and asked if he will do the same if he becomes the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion, to which he kept things short and sweet by simply saying, "yes I would."

The Ring General has spent almost all of his time under the WWE umbrella with a title around his waist, being a champion for a total of 1,536 days. He held the aforementioned WWE Intercontinental Championship for 666 days before being dethroned by Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 40, and the WWE NXT United Kingdom Championship for 870 days between 2019 and 2021, before Ilja Dragunov finally put an end to the then WALTER's reign at NXT TakeOver: 36.

Advertisement

Please credit "Busted Open Radio" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.