Matt Cardona Returns To TNA Wrestling, Crashes Wedding & Hits Groom With Cinder Block

Matt Cardona has been out of action for quite some time, but has now made a stunning return to TNA during the recent episode of "TNA Impact," wherein he gate crashed the on-screen wedding of PCO to his former tag team partner, Steph De Lander. Not only did Cardona knock PCO out with a cinder block, but he also claimed the veteran's titles as his own. However, it seems like Cardona didn't discuss his actions with De Lander beforehand, as when he reached out to take her with him as he left the ring, she pulled back and instead confronted him for his actions.

De Lander later took to social media to further call out Cardona for "ruining" her wedding to PCO. Due to this, it's likely that the storyline has only just begun, and Cardona will have to step into the ring with either PCO or even De Lander at some point. At present, Cardona has yet to explain his actions beyond simply pointing out that he wasn't invited to the wedding.

Outside of TNA, Cardona similarly stirred up some trouble in GCW after getting involved with Matt Hardy's scheduled match against Nick Gage. However, the two veterans didn't take kindly to the interference and instead attacked Cardona, with Hardy delivering his signature Twist of Fate. The two veterans are now set to compete against Cardona and Broski Jimmy at the next GCW PLE, Homecoming, making it his first match since his injury. Cardona has since taken to social media to slam the two veterans for "viciously" attacking him.

