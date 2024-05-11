TNA Star Steph De Lander Opens Up About Working With Indie Star Matt Cardona

Two years ago, Steph De Lander — then known as Persia Pirotta — was released by WWE, and since her release, she has taken the indie scene by storm. She has wrestled for Black Label Pro, TJPW, and MLW, among other promotions, but her strongest run has been in GCW where she has forged a partnership with Matt Cardona. De Lander also made her return to TNA a few weeks ago when she won a shot at Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts title, arriving at the promotion with Cardona.

When she was a guest on "Busted Open," De Lander discussed working with Cardona, disclosing that he approached her about being his heater on the indies when they were on tour in Australia. De Lander immediately jumped at the opportunity of working with the former WWE star and explained why it has been a successful partnership.

"There's nothing to think about. There's no one I would rather align myself with [than Cardona]," De Lander said. "Ever since then, we've just been pedal to the metal, making it happen. And I think it's been so successful because we both have a very similar mindset and if we're going to do something, we're going to do it balls to the wall."

De Lander also talked about how wrestling can change at the drop of a hat and is wary that Cardona could decide he doesn't want to work with her anymore or Chelsea Green, Cardona's wife, could stop it. An unexpected injury like the one Cardona suffered can also change plans, which is why she has a backup plan.

