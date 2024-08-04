Triple H Provides Timeframe For John Cena's WWE Return

John Cena appeared at WWE's Money In The Bank event last month and announced that he would begin his retirement tour in December, taking him all the way through 2025. At SummerSlam, The Miz, R-Truth, and Jelly Roll all paid tribute to Cena with a triple Five Knuckle Shuffle on Austin Theory, but Cena himself was not at the event. At the post-SummerSlam press conference, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque said that he was excited about Cena's upcoming swan song and will be helping plan and craft the former WWE Champion's farewell.

"John [Cena] has earned the right in his career to do whatever he wants, when he wants," Levesque said. "I believe it is the beginning of [2025] John will comeback and it's sort of like [a] farewell tour that has an end to it and John's gonna come back and have a blast...He's gonna come back and he's gonna be there for the Royal Rumble, that's gonna be his last Royal Rumble, he's gonna be there for the Elimination Chamber, and that'll be his last Elimination Chamber. He's gonna be there for WrestleMania, and that will be his last WrestleMania, and then it will continue and then by the end of '25, that will be the end of John Cena."

Levesque is happy that Cena is ending his career in the ring, as opposed to letting his time in wrestling fade away in favor of his Hollywood stardom, as other wrestlers have done. Having been a 30+ year veteran of WWE, Levesque has had a unique opportunity to watch Cena grow over the last 22 years.

"I was there when he [came to WWE]," Levesque recalled. "I was there for a lot of the ride and to see the performer that he became...to be able to sit next to him and help in some way drive the car that is [his retirement] is a huge honor to me."