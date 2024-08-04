Cody Rhodes Assesses Place In WWE Following Roman Reigns' Return At SummerSlam

Cody Rhodes has been WWE's top guy since he won the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 40. However, Roman Reigns' return at SummerSlam 2024 means there's another top star around who might be gunning for his spot. "The American Nightmare" discussed this topic during the SummerSlam post-show press conference, revealing that he's up for some healthy competition.

Advertisement

"With Roman's return, I would say the same thing I said going into WrestleMania last year, maybe it backfired: I'm not flinching; not one bit. And I think he isn't either. WWE is in the stadium business now — God bless you guys for making that a real thing. That's great for that stadium business. It's a good problem to have."

While Reigns and Rhodes have been rivals in the past, they were on the same side at this year's SummerSlam, as "The Tribal Chief" helped "The American Nightmare" retain his title against Solo Sikoa. During the conference, Rhodes admitted that Reigns saved his butt and noted that he probably owes him for it.

"I probably wouldn't be sitting here with the North Star of the industry had it not been for Roman Reigns. I've got quite a list of people who I owe one. I might owe him more than one. No love lost. That's as much a shoot as it gets."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Rhodes noted that the WWE Universe has wanted Reigns back on their screens since WrestleMania 40, and he's happy that the company provided him for the fans. Reigns will likely focus on a feud with The Bloodline moving forward, but there is probably some unfinished business between him and the champ.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.