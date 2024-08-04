WWE SummerSlam - 8/3/2024: Biggest Winners And Losers

As I just said, if you're not Roman Reigns, you don't mean Jack S*** in WWE right now, and that is going to be brutal for literally everyone else in WWE. Reigns is the main character, the sun rises and sets wi-...Hang on, I just did that already.

You get it, Reigns is "The Protagonist" and everyone else is a supporting player. The problem is that everyone else has to show up to work on Friday. "WWE Raw" might be able to separate itself from the Roman Reigns power vacuum over on Netflix, but the next year of "WWE SmackDown" is going to be everyone standing around saying "Where's Roman? I sure wish Roman was here" while Cody Rhodes smiles with the title like a goofball.

Reigns hasn't been the Undisputed WWE Champion in over four months and he's still the most important person in the company. It's a terrible look for Rhodes, who now carries his championship like a cuckold, initially unable to defeat The Bloodline without help from WWE legends, and now unable to defeat The Bloodline without Reigns himself. Cody can cosplay as the face of the company, but the company is still clearly behind Roman Reigns. "The Original Tribal Chief" is the face of the company and, considering Becky Lynch being AWOL, possibly even in contention for being "The Man."

Even worse are the prospects for Solo Sikoa and his new Bloodline, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and the possibly injured Jacob Fatu. Sikoa was struggling to look like a legitimate threat in the build to SummerSlam but a loss, coupled with the return of Reigns has shifted him in the cultural kaleidoscope, and not for the better, and that trickles down to the rest of The New Bloodline, and everyone The New Bloodline has beaten up over the past few months. Sikoa looks like a paper leader and his claim to a spot in WWE's main event scene is looking less defensible by the day. Everyone not named "Roman Reigns" just got a major demotion but will still have to carry the programming whether they're appreciated for it or not.