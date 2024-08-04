WWE SummerSlam 2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

When Bayley and Nia Jax were worn in their intense championship fight at SummerSlam, Cleveland Browns Stadium lit up pink as Tiffany Stratton's music hit. Stratton rushed down to the ring with a referee and her Money in the Bank purse, and the commentary team hurriedly reminded everyone that Stratton and Jax had a pact to prevent Stratton from cashing in at SummerSlam. Stratton climbed onto the apron to enter the ring and cash in her Money in the Bank contract, only to be leveled by Bayley.

Then, nothing happened. Stratton writhed in pain on the floor for a minute, and when Jax secured the victory, Stratton celebrated in the ring with her like nothing happened.

Stratton is one of the most over women in the company, and it feels like WWE fumbled with her. Why tease a Stratton cash-in, only to have it go nowhere? Why did Jax celebrate with her like Stratton didn't just try to cash in and break their promise (again, no payoff)? Why have her play such an inconsequential role in the grand scheme of the Jax and Bayley match? Sure, there may be a defensible interpretation of the match, in which Stratton provided a distraction to allow Jax to get the win. If that is the case, however, why couldn't Stratton just be at ringside? Why do we have to go through the dramatics of teasing a Stratton cash-in?

Stratton felt like an afterthought, and it wouldn't be shocking if her Money in the Bank cash-in was a last-minute decision to spice up the match (which itself would be a shocking notion, as Cleveland was more on board with the Bayley and Jax fight then, say, the opening part of Solo Sikoa versus Cody Rhodes). She entered in at a very odd time and barely got any offense in — it feels like they used Stratton for a cheap pop in Cleveland. It all reads as an odd booking decision, considering that SummerSlam was, for the most part, a great show that didn't need stunts pulled in order to get the crowd's reaction. It felt very unorganized, very pointless, and overall a waste of time.

The rushedness of it all brought the rhythm of Jax and Bayley to a screeching halt, and as a result, the match's finish was made just a bit less spectacular. It is disappointing, really, because Jax's first world championship win since 2018 should have been a more serendipitous, stupendous occasion. Instead, it was slightly tarnished by Stratton's odd interference, and for Jax — who was seriously overdue on a singles title run in the first place — definitely deserved better.

Does this odd choice hurt Stratton's momentum? No, but it is due to Stratton's overwhelming abilities. If this had happened to any other wrestler (see: Austin Theory), it would completely tarnish their reputation. Stratton will recover from this, but only because she is Tiffany Stratton, one of the brightest stars in WWE. Is her cash-in flop a choice worth critiquing nonetheless? Absolutely.

Written by Angeline Phu