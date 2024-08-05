Backstage News On What Happened To Seth Rollins 'Ref Cam' At WWE SummerSlam

SummerSlam 2024 was a big night for WWE in many different departments, including the referees. For the first time in WWE history, fans could experience an up-close point of view of what the officials have to deal with within the squared circle with the debuting "ref cam." Not only did the regular officials don the camera, but Seth Rollins also had one strapped to him during his time officiating the grudge match between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre. However, things didn't go as planned during Rollins' time with the camera.

During the bout, Rollins could be seen removing the camera from his body, leading some to wonder whether it was part of the story of the match, or he simply didn't like wearing it and took it off. According to Corey Brennan of "Fightful Select," it was simply a technical error as the battery pack fell off, meaning that there was no need for it as it wasn't filming anything, leading Rollins to take it off.

There was reportedly no heat on Rollins for taking the camera off as some may have suspected, given that it was new technology that WWE promoted heavily in other matches, but because the battery pack falling off was seen as a possibility before the event, Rollins had no heat on him.

Had the battery pack stayed on, fans would have seen a lot more action in the match between Punk and McIntyre than any other match due to how physical Rollins got in the closing stages, even taking a GTS from Punk for not giving everything Punk's way.

