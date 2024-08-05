Brandi Rhodes Clarifies If Roman Reigns Is Invited To Thanksgiving After WWE Return

Roman Reigns is back in WWE for the first time since losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. During Rhodes' recent Bloodline Rules match with Solo Sikoa at SummerSlam, Reigns arrived not to assist Sikoa, but to prevent him from winning, choosing to side with Rhodes as "The American Nightmare" walked away victorious.

A shocking moment for everyone involved, particularly those close to Rhodes, as many would have suspected Reigns would try and assert himself back in the title picture now that Rhodes is the champion. One person who was shocked was Rhodes' wife Brandi, who took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to confirm that just because Reigns did one nice thing for her husband doesn't mean that he's out of the doghouse with the family yet.

He's not invited to Thanksgiving. Not yet. There's an open seat but...too early to fill it right now. — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) August 4, 2024

Many fans commented underneath the post reminding Brandi that Reigns might want a particular seat at the table if he is around for Thanksgiving, but that will entirely depend on whether he and Rhodes are on the same page by then.

Reigns has yet to be announced for any upcoming WWE events, including the next episode of "WWE SmackDown" which takes place on August 9 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. However, given his actions at SummerSlam, Rhodes and the rest of the WWE fans will be looking for answers as to why "The Original Tribal Chief" did what he did. As for the rest of The Bloodline, that also remains to be seen, especially considering that WWE Tag Team Champion Jacob Fatu was spotted wearing a walking boot the day after SummerSlam, indicating that he might have suffered a serious injury whilst performing a dive through the announce table during the match.