Triple H Praises CM Punk & Drew McIntyre's 'Masterpiece' At WWE SummerSlam 2024

WWE SummerSlam 2024 is in the books and fans are still talking about all of the big moments that took place at the Cleveland Browns Stadium. While six of the seven bouts on the show were for titles, the one that wasn't was arguably the most anticipated. CM Punk and Drew McIntyre's hostile rivalry reached its boiling point when the two finally went one-on-one, with Seth Rollins acting as special referee to maintain the peace.

WWE CCO Triple H was impressed by the match and praised it heavily during the SummerSlam post-show press conference.

"CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, I thought was a masterpiece," Triple H said. "Just, what a story. The moments all the way through, when you really break it down and you think like so much drama and tension and just how good it all was based on a $1 or a 50 cent bracelet right? That storytelling was epic, off the chart."

Triple H also praised the work that CM Punk has been doing in recent months, despite being injured for the majority of the build. He explained that he's incredibly proud of Punk for being able to still tell such a compelling story at this stage of his career, especially considering that when he got injured at the Royal Rumble, it was a downer as everyone was so excited to see what could have been when he initially returned. As for McIntyre, "The Game" also praised the work he's done over the past year, stating that he is on fire right now and that he is happy for him.

With McIntyre picking up the victory, only time will tell if this feud is over, or just beginning.

