Bully Ray & Mark Henry Discuss Genuine Animosity Between WWE's Drew McIntyre, CM Punk

For CM Punk and Drew McIntyre, the time for talking is over. After months of feuding filled with more smack talk than physicality, the two veterans are finally set to lock horns at SummerSlam. Those closely following the feud can sense that the barbs exchanged by both men may stem from some authentic disdain. McIntyre has hinted that bad blood exists from something Punk may have done to hinder McIntyre's momentum years ago. Bully Ray and Mark Henry discussed Punk and McIntyre's mutual contempt for one another on "Busted Open Radio."

"Drew, for a shoot, does not like [CM Punk]," Bully Ray said. "They'll do business, but they don't like each other. He don't like him at all."

Punk, playing a somewhat unconventional babyface in this feud, has not wrestled since Royal Rumble due to a triceps tear that's kept him on the shelf until now. Bully suggested that unless Punk delivers his best performance on Saturday, fans may sour on "The Best in the World," something he believes is happening already.

"The other night on 'Raw,' that face-to-face between Punk and Drew. We didn't love it," Bully said. "And there were times when Punk kinda laid out and was waiting for those 'Punk' chants. And he didn't get them. The people in Minnesota... were not fully behind CM Punk. So my question: If Punk loses, if Punk doesn't have a great performance, is he gonna be exposed a little bit?" Mark Henry didn't think McIntyre dominating Punk would expose a weakness, but rather give a segment of the audience something they want to see.

By agreeing to work together despite genuine animosity, Punk and McIntyre join the ranks of performers like Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart, and Ric Flair and Mick Foley, whose on-screen drama was heightened by real-life tensions behind the scenes.