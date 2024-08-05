Bron Breakker Details His Ambitions As WWE Intercontinental Champion

WWE SummerSlam 2024 saw several top performers walk away with gold around their waist, with Bron Breakker being one of them. After suffering a loss to Sami Zayn at Money in the Bank in July, he worked his way back into contention and defeated Zayn to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion. Having already won the NXT Championship and the NXT Tag Team Championship in his WWE career, the Intercontinental Championship is his first piece of main roster silverware, and he knows the pressure that comes with it.

During the SummerSlam post-show, Breakker joined the panel to discuss what fans should expect from him as champion.

"I'm going to carry this championship with the most prestige and honor that I can hold it to the highest standard and the highest level that we can do on Monday Night 'Raw,'" said Breakker. "I'm hoping to elevate this championship, along with myself along the way, and I'm looking forward to it man. I cannot wait to get to work, challenge myself and put myself up against the best and defend this championship, this prestigious title that's had so much history and so many great champions."

Breakker also gave props to his opponent Sami Zayn, thanking him for giving him the chance to get in the ring and show what he's made of, before stating that Zayn is on his way to becoming a future WWE Hall of Famer with the accomplishments he has already achieved. WWE's next Premium Live Event, Bash In Berlin, will take place on August 31, where Breakker could potentially defend the title for the first time.

