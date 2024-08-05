Triple H Discusses His And Nick Khan's 'Agenda' For WWE In 2024

WWE is having one of its most successful years in 2024, both from a creative standpoint as well as the financial side of things. The company is arguably as hot as it has ever been, which is evident in its strong ticket sales and multiple events that have broken gate records around the world, with SummerSlam 2024 being the latest in a long line of hugely successful Premium Live Events.

However, WWE CCO Triple H wants more. Even though fans might think that they are seeing the best that WWE has to offer right now, "The Game" explained at the SummerSlam post-show press conference that his and WWE President Nick Khan's agenda could set up the company for a huge finish to 2024.

"Nick [Khan] and I had a very specific agenda in how we wanted to approach this year and the way we wanted it to roll out, and I think you've seen that in all the international events we have done, and the size of these events, and where they are located, and how we have done them. This year's going to close out big, excited for all of it, the future's bright. These talents, this is the most amazing roster I think I have seen — most talented, most dedicated, everyone is having a blast right now, including me which is the best part of it. We are all just charging ahead, if what I believe to be true coming is true, you ain't seen nothing yet."

Triple H also ran down the remaining Premium Live Events for the year, with the next one being Bash In Berlin on August 31, which is also on course to being a sold-out show at the Uber Arena in the German capital.

