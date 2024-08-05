LA Knight Comments On Ending Logan Paul's WWE U.S. Title Reign

LA Knight is the new WWE United States Champion after putting an end to Logan Paul's reign at WWE SummerSlam 2024 in Cleveland. Knight has become one of the most popular WWE Superstars over the past two years, but the United States Championship is his first official piece of gold in the company since his run as the Million Dollar Champion in "WWE NXT" back in 2021.

Given the recent comments Paul made on social media that landed him in a lot of hot water, many fans were happy to see him lose to Knight, and during the SummerSlam post-show press conference, Knight explained how he felt to be the one to put an end to the reign.

"A lot of people were looking for that. For me? I'm just looking for this [the title]. So it doesn't matter if it was Logan Paul or anybody else walking around with it, I want this, now I got it," declared Knight. "It's got those Logan Paul nameplates on there, we're going to have to give that a little change. But at this point now ... For me, again, I talked about 2023 being the foundation. 2024 now is a time to start building that legacy, start building that, we'll call it the legend of LA Knight."

When asked about Paul potentially wanting a rematch for the championship, Knight explained that WWE has never been in a boom period like the one the company is currently going through, meaning that there's a whole host of people gunning for the championship. However, he made sure to note that his time as champion has been a long time coming, and he's not going to let go of his crown any time soon.

