Backstage Report On WWE Recruit Giulia's Continuing Relationship With Marigold

Giulia has been the subject of much discussion in 2024, as she looks set to embark on a new chapter in her career. The former STARDOM star reportedly agreed a deal with WWE back in April, but has remained in Japan since then to help Rossy Ogawa's new Marigold promotion get up and running. However, she recently announced that her final match in Japan will take place on August 19, meaning that her WWE debut is right around the corner.

Despite August 19 being her final match in Japan for the time being, that doesn't mean she will be gone forever. As Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio, Marigold's working relationship with WWE will allow Giulia to work for both companies. "My impression is that [WWE] will allow her to go back for big shows like IYO SKY did on that last Sumo Hall show," he said. "Marigold is looking at the idea of four big shows a year, so I think that maybe...WWE would allow her to go back for four shows a year, some number like that. Even now because that's part of their working together relationship thing."

When she arrives in WWE, Giulia will be part of the "NXT" roster, and while she will be seen as a star on Tuesday nights in the eyes of the fans, Meltzer believes that she will have to tone down her hard-hitting style when she arrives in the U.S. "The thing with her is that she was really, really, really hard-hitting. WWE doesn't really want that really hard-hitting style, especially from women. But if you take that away, how will she be? I don't know."

