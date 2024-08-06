Nia Jax Assesses Her Successful Year In WWE

Nia Jax defeated Bayley for the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam this past weekend, marking her first run with solo gold since 2018. Now, the Queen of the Ring winner has opened up about her journey back to the company after being released in 2021, and how she's been able to find success in her second run.

Speaking at the SummerSlam 2024 post-show press conference, Jax expressed how grateful she was to have been given a second chance in WWE, and revealed how proud she is to have captured the Women's Championship after being back for only a year.

"I have never been part of SummerSlam, this is my first. It does mean a lot. It was incredible. My mother was there, so it means a lot because it has been quite a journey for me ... A year ago, it was a different position for me, but I'm extremely grateful for Triple H taking a chance on me, not just a year ago, but 10 years ago when he hired me. It has been an incredible journey, and I'm grateful for the opportunity."

Jax also reflected on her Queen of the Ring win in Saudi Arabia, expressing how thankful she was to have the opportunity after revealing that Vince McMahon had told her five years ago that she was going to compete in the first ever women's match in the country. However, Jax got injured before the event in 2019, and the bout didn't take place.

