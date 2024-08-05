Freddie Prinze Jr. Expects This WWE Star To Be On The Rise Around Netflix Shift

With "WWE Raw" moving to Netflix in 2025, Freddie Prinze Jr. expects the company to strap the rocket to one Superstar in particular. Speaking on his "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast, the former WWE writer predicted that Bron Breakker will become the new face of the red brand, ushering in the new era as a bona fide main eventer.

Advertisement

"They are building this dude up to be a monster and to be a World Champion," Prinze Jr. said. "I think his championship reign will start to commence right around the Netflix deal and that would be, look, 'This is our new star, on the new network, he is a monster. He has got title X, Y or Z.' I don't know which one it will be at that point, but 'He is our guy.'"

Prinze Jr. arguably has a point, as the rising star appears to be on his way to the top of the card. Breakker ended Sami Zayn's Intercontinental Title reign at WWE SummerSlam 2024, marking his first piece of gold since debuting on the main roster. However, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner has been tipped for big things since the beginning, having won the NXT Championship, NXT Tag Team Championship, and Dusty Rhodes Classic during his tenure on the developmental brand.

Advertisement

What's in store for the young hopeful in 2025 remains to be seen. For now, Breakker is focused on elevating the Intercontinental Championship and himself along with it. The star claimed that he's looking forward to getting to work and hopefully adding more prestige to the title, which will be a challenge given that GUNTHER and Zayn had memorable runs.