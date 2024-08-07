Eric Bischoff Addresses Goldberg's Comparison Of AEW Boss Tony Khan To Dixie Carter

Late last month, Bill Goldberg sat down for a podcast discussion covering a range of topics, including his opinion on AEW CEO Tony Khan. During the chat, Goldberg compared Khan to former TNA Wrestling promoter Dixie Carter but declined to get too deep into specifics. Speaking on "Wise Choices," former WCW executive Eric Bischoff was asked about Goldberg's comment, offering his opinion on the comparison between Khan and Carter.

"There are several similarities that jump out at me right away," Bischoff said. "[Carter] wanted to be the female Vince McMahon so bad."

Bischoff quickly clarified that he didn't mean that as an insult to Carter, as it's a worthy thing to aspire to. However, he believes that the former TNA Wrestling executive let that desire overshadow her responsibilities of actually running the business.

"I see a lot of that with Tony," Bischoff continued. "Tony wants so badly to be considered a Vince McMahon, in Vince's prime. Or to achieve what Vince did, or Paul Heyman, or probably ever yours truly back in the 90s — to be in that kind of fraternity of major league promoters that had a major impact on the industry. And he's never gonna be that guy — he's gonna be the guy that spent a lot of money in the industry, but he's never gonna have that impact."

The former WCW executive doesn't believe anyone will be able to recreate the kind of success McMahon and Heyman were able to in the 1980s and 1990s. Additionally, Bischoff shared his confidence that AEW won't have the same lasting impression as either "WCW Monday Nitro" or ECW as a whole.

