WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg Says AEW's Tony Khan Reminds Him Of This Promoter

Bill Goldberg has stayed away from the wrestling ring since his WWE contract expired, with his last match coming at Elimination Chamber 2022 against Roman Reigns. Like most performers who leave WWE, there were a number of rumors that Goldberg might one day end up having a run in AEW, with former TNT Champion Wardlow being compared to him, and the company's handling of Sting's retirement giving people hope that the former WWE Universal Champion might one day have a similar retirement run.

That never came to be, and while Goldberg and AEW President Tony Khan are reportedly on good terms, Goldberg told Chris Van Vliet on his "Insight" podcast why talks with AEW never got to a serious stage. "I just think we have a different perspective on it. I don't know. I mean, it's hard for me to really pass judgment on their production because I don't watch it. I see clips of it and it's hard to give a rational breakdown of how they are if I don't really watch it, so I don't really know. He reminds me of Dixie Carter, but a male version. I don't know if it's a good or a bad thing. But he reminds me of that scenario. And it's just a different feel, it's just different."

That different feel Goldberg was talking about might be what he finds 'cheesy' about the product, which was the word he used when he was asked earlier this year why he wouldn't join AEW. However, he has also clarified that he most likely won't be having any sort of retirement match in WWE anytime soon.

