Bully Ray Has One Complaint With Dominik Mysterio & Liv Morgan's WWE SummerSlam Kiss

WWE SummerSlam's opening match between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship has been receiving near-unanimous acclaim from wrestling fans and critics alike. Among them is WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, who praised the match on a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio." Bully Ray, who rated the match a nine out of 10, recalled talking to both women before the match took place, saying they were "really excited to be in that first spot."

He also said that the effectiveness of their match and the subsequent angle involving Dominik Mysterio could be judged based on the strong crowd reaction. "You don't have to watch, just listen," said Bully Ray. "The sound will tell you everything you need to know." However, he had one criticism of the match and it came when Morgan and Mysterio kissed, effectively turning Mysterio against Ripley and the Judgment Day . "Not the actual kiss itself but where it happened on the ground," said Ray. "I think I would have much preferred it to happen in the ring... Maybe would have made it a tad bit bigger."

Like many wrestling fans at the moment, Ray is still eager to see where the angle goes next, saying that he hopes Morgan and Mysterio behave viciously towards Ripley moving forward.

"What I need to hear from Dom and Liv is 'Oh my god mami, you're so naïve, you're so stupid,'" said Ray. "Whatever they're going to say just to plunge the knife deeper into Rhea Ripley's heart where Rhea has to walk around with that."

