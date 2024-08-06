Jim Ross Weighs In On AEW Boss Tony Khan's Meeting With Shane McMahon

In June, AEW commentator Jim Ross spoke about how Shane McMahon being involved in AEW sounds like a crazy idea, but it's just crazy enough that it might work. Many people dismissed it as something that could never feasibly happen, but fast forward a few weeks and McMahon has had a personal meeting with AEW President Tony Khan, and the idea of Shane O' Mac joining the company doesn't sound as impossible as it once did.

Now that things are seemingly more possible than ever, Ross talked about the recent meeting on "Grilling JR," and believes that if McMahon could be seen as an asset, he will end up in AEW. "If Shane could help us, help AEW, then Tony would hire him and Shane would accept the offer," Ross said. "He could add a lot, he could do some physical things within reason, he has great name identity, people know who he is ... Tony is an entrepreneur and if he thought that Shane could help us in AEW, and if Shane thought he could have some fun, make a payday. I'm sure Shane is not in need of a significant cash influx, but he wants to have fun and contribute."

Ross believes that McMahon has wrestling running through his blood, and given the current landscape of WWE, if he wanted to be part of the business, there is no better place for him than AEW. Ross has known McMahon since he was a child, and has always been a fan of his, even noting in June that McMahon still regularly calls Ross to check in on how he is both physically and mentally.

