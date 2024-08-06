Bully Ray Thinks WWE Should Hold Off On This Feud Until WrestleMania 41

Coming out of WWE SummerSlam, many fans expected CM Punk's focus to pivot to the man who counted the pinfall on him in his returning singles match — Seth Rollins. Evidently, that is not the case, as the animosity between Punk and Drew McIntyre continued, while Rollins found himself on the receiving end of a half-dozen Tsunamis from Bronson Reed on "WWE Raw" this week. With this in mind, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray shared his take to a burning question — when will Punk and Rollins finally face each other one-on-one?

Advertisement

"Why would you do Punk and Seth any earlier than WrestleMania [41]?" Ray asked on "Busted Open Radio." "You can have them double eliminate each other at the [Royal] Rumble, blah, blah, blah. Yes, that's the match for Mania, in my opinion. That is your true feud. Seth, Punk, and Drew, that still has legs, so they'll go with that and they'll get back to Seth."

"In the meantime, they'll make Bronson [Reed]. Bronson's in a good spot right now. He's going to be working with Seth. He's going to be working somebody who's better than him, more over than him. He's going to be able to get him to the next level."

Heading into WrestleMania 40, initial plans called for Rollins to defend the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Punk, who was slated to secure the respective title shot by winning the Men's Elimination Chamber match. At the 2024 Royal Rumble, however, Punk sustained a torn triceps injury, causing WWE to shift course on the road to WrestleMania. As such, McIntyre was then penciled in as Rollins' opponent for WWE's biggest stage.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.