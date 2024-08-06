Jey Uso Opens Up About His WWE Singles Run, Weighs Future

Since leaving The Bloodline last year, Jey Uso has widely shifted his focus to individual-centered goals, such as winning the Intercontinental and WWE World Heavyweight Championship. While his singles run has yet to produce those specific results, Uso asserts that his confidence continues to grow week by week, despite also not having his brother, Jimmy Uso, regularly by his side.

"I always thought I would just lean on my brother." Uso told "Busted Open Radio" "Always thought we would just be the best tag team. I never had visions of splitting. I never ever thought my career would elevate. I thought Bloodline was where it was, and now, I just morphed into my own character. And like I said, it's all working ... I'm on there every week and my confidence goes up every week. I'm hitting house shows, we're hitting all the tours. So I'm getting my reps in for sure."

Looking ahead toward the future, Uso was then asked if he would rather remain on his solo run or reunite with Jimmy Uso, whom he's shared eight WWE tag team title reigns with. With the utmost candor, Uso revealed his preference to stay on track with the former.

"If I could be honest right now, I would like to continue on my singles path right now," Uso said. "Me and my brother, we already the best tag team in WWE in history right now. That's checked off."

Currently, Jey Uso finds himself as a regular fixture on "WWE Raw." Jimmy Uso, on the other hand, is still absent from WWE television ever since he was booted out of The Bloodline in April.

