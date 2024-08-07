Bully Ray Weighs In On Gunther's Prospects As World Champion In WWE

GUNTHER set a record as WWE Intercontinental Champion, holding the belt for 666 days, and now, fans want to see what "The Ring General" will do with the World Heavyweight Championship. GUNTHER won the belt at SummerSlam and was challenged by Randy Orton to his first defense at Bash in Berlin. One of GUNTHER's biggest advocates in the wrestling world is "Busted Open Radio's" Bully Ray. He said he believes GUNTHER is going to be a "tremendous" champion.

"...the respect and the prestige that somebody should put on a world championship is why it's going to work with GUNTHER," he said.

Bully Ray said that he believes Rollins and Priest both had good title reigns, but he is "really looking forward" to what GUNTHER can do for the championship. He compared GUNTHER and the World Heavyweight Championship to Cody Rhodes and the Undisputed WWE Championship. He said with GUNTHER, his reign will be more about physicality and ring psychology, but with Rhodes, it will be more about the emotions moving forward.

"I think with GUNTHER [it's] going to be more about the wrestling match," Bully Ray said. "With Cody, it's going to be more about the story of the wrestling match... But, bottom line, I'm really looking forward to what GUNTHER can do with this championship and the matches he puts together," Bully Ray said. "I'm such a fan of GUNTHER's style. I'm such a fan of GUNTHER's psychology."

GUNTHER versus Orton was set up in part due to the controversial finish of their King of the Ring finals match in Saudi Arabia where Orton's shoulders were not down when the referee counted to three. Their match is the first to be announced for WWE's first premium live event in Germany.

