Joe Hendry Discusses Goals As 'The Face Of TNA'

In the 11 years that Joe Hendry has been a professional wrestler, he has been able to accomplish multiple goals such as becoming the TNA Digital Media Champion, holding the Y Division Championship for over 1200 days and most recently making his debut in WWE when he appeared on "NXT." Hendry has now revealed which milestone he would like to achieve next.

Speaking with "Sports Guys Talk Wrestling," Hendry explained that his next goal is to become TNA World Champion as he feels that he is the most recognizable face in the company and needs some hardware to go along with it.

"I believe I'm the face of TNA Wrestling. I don't need to believe that, you only need to look at the metrics, you only need to use Google Trends to see who the face of TNA Wrestling is and it's me. So what needs to happen next is I need to go for the TNA World Championship so I need to put myself in a position to become the number one contendership and I need to go after what is mine ... as John Cena said to Cody Rhodes, when you don't have the title, you need to be the champion without the belt and I am the champion without the belt it's time for me to be the champion with the belt."

Nic Nemeth is currently the TNA World Champion after coming out victorious at Slammiversary in a six-way elimination match this past July. Hendry was one of the competitors in that match and eliminated the former world champion, Moose. Unfortunately, Josh Alexander eliminated Hendry shortly thereafter before he had a chance at winning the title.

