Freddie Prinze Jr: This AEW Star Comes Off As Someone You'd Want To Have A Beer With

In recent reports of AEW's backstage drama Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. finds herself at the epicenter of the tension that has set the online wrestling world abuzz. The former AEW Women's World Champion, no stranger to controversy, has once again become the subject of whispered conversations and pointed fingers.

Amidst this speculation and innuendo, an unexpected voice has emerged from the shadows. Freddie Prinze Jr., whose Hollywood pedigree is matched only by his passion for the squared circle, recently took to his "Wrestling With Freddie" podcast to offer a refreshingly candid take on Baker.

"Dude, she's money on the microphone. That promo she cut [on 'Dynamite'] was so truthful and emotional and honest. And she just came off like a real dude, not [literal] dude, but you know what I mean. Just like cool," said the former WWE writer.

Prinze's words paint a picture of Baker that starkly contrasts the rumors swirling around her. His assessment continues, delving deeper into the ineffable quality that sets Baker apart.

"[She's] like someone you wanna have a beer with and be like, 'Yo I didn't know you went through that s***.' That's hardcore. She's the truth."

This dichotomy between Baker's public persona and backstage reputation creates a fascinating narrative in AEW's ongoing saga. Recently suspended by AEW management in a move that made waves through the internet wrestling community, Baker nonetheless finds herself poised for a potentially career-defining moment. Despite the controversy, Baker is preparing for a match against Mercedes Mone at the grandest stage AEW has to offer, All In, on August 25.

