AEW's Alicia Atout Discusses What Boyfriend MJF Is Like Off-Screen

In professional wrestling, where reality and fiction often blur, Alicia Atout finds herself in a unique position. The newly-minted AEW broadcaster is romantically entangled with MJF, a man whose on-screen persona is so deliciously despicable that it's hard to imagine him existing outside the confines of kayfabe. Yet, as Atout reveals, there's more to the "Salt of the Earth" than meets the eye.

During a recent appearance on the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, Atout peeled back the curtain on her life with wrestling's most polarizing figure, offering a glimpse into the man behind the Burberry scarf.

"He doesn't eat anywhere unless it's a Michelin star restaurant, so that's a joy that comes out of it. I mean, I love food. We only dine at Michelin star restaurants, valets, 8 courses. That's been a treat."

This tidbit, while seemingly on-brand for the self-proclaimed "generational talent," is just the appetizer in Atout's behind-the-scenes buffet. She described a side of MJF that fans rarely, if ever, get to witness.

"And then often we will frequent — only on cheat days does he ever break, 'cause you know being a champion, he is constantly in the gym doing an hour of stair master every single day – and then we always have to find some kind of ice cream and donuts," Atout said. "So a date night involves a lot eating, cuddling with Piper, because although humanity has truly turned their back on Maxwell, I will back him up on that till the end of time. He loves Piper dearly. It's the only time I really see any living breathing thing make him happy."

MJF is set to face Will Ospreay at AEW's biggest event of the year All In, from Wembley Stadium, on August 25.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "AEW Unleashed" podcast and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.