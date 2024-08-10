Alicia Atout Discusses AEW Return, Working First All In

Alicia Atout officially signed with AEW's broadcasting team recently and has since settled into her role backstage. Longtime fans of the promotion would recall that this is her second stint with the promotion since appearing at the inaugural All In and Double or Nothing pay-per-views.

Recently, Atout sat down with "AEW Unrestricted," and looked back on her journey to AEW.

"I mean it's something we were definitely discussing last year and then — come around summertime leading right into early fall — we discussed details and then we were able to put pen to paper closer to ... I'd say winter time, without getting too specific."

Atout admitted that her dealings with AEW had essentially been up in the air for five years since her original appearance with the promotion. "Really cool for me, for this to have come full circle, to not have only done the first two ever shows in terms of All In — of course, creating the AEW brand — but to do All In and then Double Or Nothing years ago and now to actually be signed? It feels so full circle. Very surreal."

Aside from her original appearance at the first All In, she mentioned interviewing Cody Rhodes' dog, Pharaoh, as well as sharing the screen with Kenny Omega as a few of her highlights.

"And then another one was the promo I did with Omega. There was 10,000 people there, you know. And I was just so excited because that was the biggest audience at that point in time that I was able to showcase something in front of."

