Sami Zayn On Possibly Working With John Cena During WWE Retirement Tour

With WWE megastar John Cena's retirement tour on the horizon, many top wrestlers have been throwing their hat into the ring to have one last dance with the WWE legend. One WWE star who recently discussed his desire to do so is former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn.

Advertisement

"I would never avoid an opportunity to get in the ring with John Cena," said Zayn on a recent episode of "Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg." "That's who you want to be in the ring with. That's who you aspire to be in the ring with. You work your entire career in hopes of sharing the ring with John Cena."

Zayn said that wrestling Cena was never on his radar when he was coming up on the independent scene, and instead said his focus was always to reach the top of the promotion he was in.

"You just want to perform at the highest level with the best people," said Zayn. "When you look at the landscape ... it just didn't seem attainable 15 years ago to share a ring with John Cena."

Zayn, though, expressed enthusiasm about wrestling Cena before he officially retires. He also described his desire to be involved in the Intercontinental title picture with Cena, the one title he has never held. While that is still achievable, Zayn will first have to get the Intercontinental Championship back following his loss to Bron Breakker at SummerSlam.

Advertisement

Cena and Zayn have only faced off once, on the May 4, 2015, edition of "Raw," which was his first match on WWE's main roster against Cena as a part of Cena's U.S. Open Challenge.



If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.