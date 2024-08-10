Braun Strowman Says He Wouldn't Be In WWE Without One Person

Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman has had an eventful career since signing a developmental contract in 2013. He has main evented multiple Premium Live Events, beaten some of the biggest stars in the business, and even after being released in 2021, worked his way back into the fold to find himself on "WWE Raw" in 2024.

All of that wouldn't have happened had it not been for Mark Henry, whom Strowman praised on a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio."

"This man saw something in a hungry young kid that was lost and didn't know what he was doing in life but he wanted to do something. Put his name on the line, got me down, got me a try-out, picked me up at the airport, was there for my try-out, took me out to dinner, took me out for some extra-curricular activities afterwards we'll leave it at that," said Strowman about Henry.

Henry revealed that the two actually went to a strip club after dinner, calling himself a great recruiter. Once the laughter died down, Strowman explained that he doesn't believe in the idea of a self-made man or woman as everyone in life has had help or at least been offered it. He thinks it's down to whether a person is humble enough to accept it, and he is glad he accepted Henry's help.

"I thank the lord every day for the people I have in my life that have given me that opportunity and helped me along the way to be myself. He didn't give me nothing easy, he gave me the tools, he got the door open for me and I had to go in and do the work."

