Booker T Points To 2 WWE SummerSlam Standouts As The 'Future Of The Business'

After a noteworthy SummerSlam this past weekend, with four different titles changing hands, WWE found themselves with three stars who captured their first championship on the main roster. Current "WWE NXT" commentator Booker T has now outlined two new champions who he believes will be the future of wrestling. Speaking on "The Hall Of Fame," Booker named new World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER and new Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker as two wrestlers he views at the top of the industry going forward.

Advertisement

"I feel like both of those guys, they're the future of the business, they're the guys that's going to take us into this next wave and really, really put WWE in that position to where so many young people are going to want to be a part of this millennial thing going on right now. So many guys and girls that's trying to get into this business right now ... I'm loving where the business is going right now, Bron and GUNTHER is at the forefront."

GUNTHER's first opponent as World Heavyweight Champion has already been revealed, as Randy Orton challenged "The Ring General" to a match at Bash In Berlin on "WWE Raw" this past Monday. This comes after "The Viper" lost to GUNTHER in the King of the Ring finals, and felt that he deserved a rematch due to being pinned without both his shoulders on the mat. As for Breakker, it's yet to be confirmed who his first challenger will be as the new Intercontinental Champion.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Hall Of Fame" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.