Cody Rhodes Explains The 'Best Thing Ever' About WWE's Booking

"The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes made his return to WWE just over two years ago, and has been able to accomplish becoming Undisputed WWE Champion, main-eventing WrestleMania back-to-back, and winning the Royal Rumble two years in a row under Triple H's creative. Rhodes has now commented on what he loves the most about WWE's current booking process. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Rhodes explained how he's become grateful to have writers help him throughout his second run in WWE, and believes that Triple H was one of the best options to be selected as WWE CCO due to his success as a wrestler.

"I had no love for what we would call like a writing staff back in the day, and maybe that's cause at the time they had no love for me, who knows. But now I really have an appreciation for both sides of it ... I've already heard the argument that 'hey wrestlers shouldn't be in the office,' depends on where they are in the office ... somebody that has been to the top, who's been in the rare air, who can tell you maybe this is the steps you could take to get there, this should be the steps we take, I think that's such a helpful thing. I heard maybe we're going on two years of Triple H in charge of creative at WWE, and I think that's a great thing."

Rhodes retained his Undisputed WWE Championship this past Saturday at SummerSlam against Solo Sikoa in a "Bloodline Rules" match, however "The American Nightmare" may have not been able to pull off the victory without the help of Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, and a returning Roman Reigns, who helped Rhodes fight off interference from The Bloodline and eventually pin Sikoa.

