WWE Veteran Stevie Richards Weighs In On Viral Shane McMahon Pic With AEW's Tony Khan

Shane McMahon recently had a meeting with AEW President Tony Khan that went viral on social media, after a picture of the two was leaked online. Many have speculated what this could mean for McMahon and AEW going forward, and wrestling veteran Stevie Richards has now weighed in on the potential ramifications of the meeting.

Advertisement

"From reading what I read, it's kind of like the prequel to the prequel: the talk before the talk before the talk. They're talking about possibly talking later or to talk after that to move forward — did I get it right?" Richards then recalled how some called him crazy for suggesting that McMahon could become involved with AEW, and explained what he thinks the former WWE performer/executive could bring to Khan's promotion. "Something like that, as far as Shane being the McMahon that could go there, that can get over with the smart marks, get over with the hardcore fans, and also bring in casuals."

Additionally, Richards explained why he believes the news of McMahon's meeting with Khan could be the best mainstream story AEW has had in a while. "This could be Tony Khan's well-deserved Hail Mary right now. This is not the dumbest move ever; this might be one of the smartest things that Tony Khan could do."

Advertisement