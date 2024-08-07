WWE Veteran Stevie Richards Weighs In On Viral Shane McMahon Pic With AEW's Tony Khan
Shane McMahon recently had a meeting with AEW President Tony Khan that went viral on social media, after a picture of the two was leaked online. Many have speculated what this could mean for McMahon and AEW going forward, and wrestling veteran Stevie Richards has now weighed in on the potential ramifications of the meeting.
"From reading what I read, it's kind of like the prequel to the prequel: the talk before the talk before the talk. They're talking about possibly talking later or to talk after that to move forward — did I get it right?" Richards then recalled how some called him crazy for suggesting that McMahon could become involved with AEW, and explained what he thinks the former WWE performer/executive could bring to Khan's promotion. "Something like that, as far as Shane being the McMahon that could go there, that can get over with the smart marks, get over with the hardcore fans, and also bring in casuals."
Additionally, Richards explained why he believes the news of McMahon's meeting with Khan could be the best mainstream story AEW has had in a while. "This could be Tony Khan's well-deserved Hail Mary right now. This is not the dumbest move ever; this might be one of the smartest things that Tony Khan could do."
Stevie Richards believes that the photo of the meeting was purposely leaked by AEW
The initial report made it seem like the photo of McMahon and Khan was leaked by the paparazzi, but Richards believes it was intentional. "I can't imagine this wasn't intentional to get out, and if it was unintentional — by the way — why would it be unintentional? Because this is probably the biggest new news as far as casual fans, mainstream fans, and even the hardcore, you know, smart marks are going to react to this."
Richards further described it as a "Russo swerve" due to the veteran wrestling writer's penchant for making things seem leaked. The veteran then noted that McMahon went to great lengths to appear at the meeting. "It's not like Stamford Connecticut or New York City where Shane lives, it's not Jacksonville. (...) This is Arlington, Texas — what is Shane doing in Texas?" Richards said. "Shane is making the effort to travel there, whether this is just a pit stop or some actual business that Shane's doing, he's still taking the time to meet with Tony Khan."
Additionally, Richards explained that the two likely put the picture out to gauge interest in McMahon, but that AEW will have to make sure they deliver. "If you do this, and nothing happens? They're never going to believe the next 'game changer,' the next big announcement, 'this changes the face of wrestling forever.' You have to at least pull the trigger for one appearance from Shane McMahon."
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Stevie Richards' YouTube channel and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.