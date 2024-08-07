Bully Ray 'Loved The Simplicity' Of This WWE Raw Segment

The "WWE Raw" following SummerSlam this Monday featured the re-incarnation of The Judgment Day, the debut of Odyssey Jones, the in-ring debut of the Wyatt Sicks, and Bronson Reed brutalizing Seth Rollins with six Tsunamis in the middle of the ring after CM Punk chased Drew McIntyre out of the arena. WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray has now provided his thoughts on Reed's shocking attack on the former WWE Champion. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Bully explained how Reed finally had a big moment that could change the trajectory of his career, while also pointing out that the live audience in Baltimore started to cheer for the former NXT North American Champion during his attack on Rollins.

"So people were getting used to him, watching the big man go out there and carry himself well. Good matches, entertaining stuff, but matches aren't gonna get you there, good matches ain't getting you over in the WWE universe ... five or six splashes from a 330-pound thick piece of man meat coming down on a considerably smaller Seth Rollins ... I loved the simplicity of it and at first the people were in shock, but then I started to listen and then they started to get behind him. They started to cheer for him, they wanted to see it again."

Bully continued to explain that he wasn't surprised that the crowd began to cheer for Reed when he was attacking Rollins, as he believes if WWE removed "The Visionary's" clothing, look and entrance music, he wouldn't be as popular as he seems to be with the audience.

