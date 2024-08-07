Bully Ray On How Wes Lee Turning On The Rascalz Should Have Gone Down On WWE NXT

Just like The Beatles, the Judgement Day, the New England Patriots dynasty, or M. Night Shyamalan's critical acclaim, The Rascalz are no more. The group became the latest to fracture right before fans eyes, occurring last night on "NXT" when Wes Lee turned on long-time friends Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel, after Lee and Wentz came up short trying to win the NXT Tag Team Championships from Axiom and Nathan Frazer.

The turn was, naturally, discussed on "Busted Open Radio" Wednesday morning, with Tommy Dreamer, who works with Wentz and Miguel in TNA, believing the angle came off well. His co-host, Bully Ray, concurred that the angle did work, although the two-time Hall of Famer didn't think it worked as well as it could've with a few notable changes.

"I don't think we got that simmer and the boil," Bully said. "Listen, there's a lot of ways to get the job done, and I do think the three of them got the job done last night. They did get the reaction. I would've liked to seen them milk this a lot more...There was no pause, or dramatic pause of shock, of absolute shock. Like, he went right to his line. It's like 'Superkick, okay, and I'm supposed to say 'What are you doing? That's your brother!”

"I would've liked to have seen shock on his face. I would've liked for him to have made eye contact with Wes, and not even say 'What did you do? Why did you do this?' Let his facials and his eyes do the talking. Look at the guy that's down. Look back at Wes, and then deliver the line, like 'Why would you do that?' That's your brother.' There should've been more of a pause there. It's like they went right to it."

