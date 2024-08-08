Tommy Dreamer Points Out Best Part Of Gunther & Randy Orton's WWE Raw Segment

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther did not have to wait long for his next challenger, as just one day after he won the title, Randy Orton made it clear he intends to challenge "The Ring General" at WWE Bash In Berlin on August 31 in Berlin.

On "Busted Open After Dark," former TNA Digital Media Champion Tommy Dreamer appreciated the tone shift in Gunther's first challenge, from the dramatic reigns of Seth Rollins and Damian Priest.

"We have not seen Randy Orton in a while. The best part of the 'why,' they acknowledged the past," Dreamer gushed.

He highlighted that Orton made a logical and concise challenge to Gunther in front of a rapturous Baltimore crowd. "Randy Orton can strike at any time but what Randy also said was, 'I was you before you were you,'" Dreamer said, praising the grounded tone of Orton's challenge.

He also liked that commentary acknowledged WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque's comments following Orton and Gunther's controversial King of The Ring match, making the entire story surrounding the future title match feel more similar with the way huge title matches come together in combat sports. "Triple H had to basically say the referee messed up. In the world of professional wrestling we can make good on anything and that's what they did."

Dreamer also liked that Orton is heading into Bash In Berlin as something of a babyface in "enemy territory," as he faces the cocky champion. "The Viper" had not been seen since earlier this summer, when he was attacked by The New Bloodline on "WWE SmackDown" and put out of action for aligning with Kevin Owens to help Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.