AEW Dynamite 08/07/24: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Wednesday night, Mariah May snatched up her latest show of dominance since leaving the nest of her former mentor, Toni Storm. But as she stood in the ring to celebrate another victory, who should be behind her but Storm, dressed to the nines in a black jumpsuit, smeared red lipstick, and a crazed look in her eyes?

If you weren't reading a piece with "AEW Dynamite 8/7/24" in the title, I would've been impressed if you knew which Storm/May segment I was talking about.

Yes, May and Storm's build going into All In is one of the better ones on AEW programming as of late, but that doesn't make it immune from criticism. The feud is good, but it will be great as soon as AEW stops having Storm sneak up on May in an unassuming disguise.

Professional wrestling has never been more competitive than it is in our current era of programming. WWE and AEW are seeking ways to one-up each other every week, the divide between fans of each program grow wider by the day, and the climate of social media has necessitated bigger and riskier plays in order to hold the coveted status of "the topic of conversation." Professional wrestling, at this point, necessitates innovation. So to see AEW be so trite and uninspired with their biggest women's feud heading into the biggest international event on AEW's calendar is cause for concern. Why do we see the same beats played week in and week out in our women's feuds? Why is there no motivation for inventiveness? The lack of creativity is frustrating to watch for new fans, and can become rather stale rather quickly for those familiar with the product. The events in May and Storm's feud have begun to blur together, and if the feud is to match the stakes of their All In match, the methodology of their feud needs to change. It is unreasonable to expect excitement from fans when there is little, at this moment, to be excited about.

The formula is always the same: May does something really cool to prove that she is ready for a world title shot, Storm does something crazy and then attacks her former protege from behind. It seems AEW only changes Storm's method of intimidation, but leaves the rest of the equation the same. Sure, it will yield a slightly different result, but when the result of Storm's aggravation is the same, even down to her outfit, it's all for naught.

P.S.: They can't get Storm a better jumpsuit? I know she's meant to blend in, but come on. It's almost as bland as her booking.

Written by Angeline Phu